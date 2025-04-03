Bozoma Saint John's Worst and Best Fashion Moments

As the three part “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion continues to play out on Bravo, many viewers are starting to pick sides with one of the main faces: Bozoma Saint John. And it’s easy to see why.

Advertisement

Not only did she have an impressive career in the corporate world before joining the iconic franchise, she also came into the show serving some serious fashions all throughout the season. And her African-print dress and head scarf at the reunion is just further proof of that.

So that got us thinking: how many times has “Badass Boz” slayed in her styling? The short answer is more than you think. But to be fair, she hasn’t always hit the mark. It’s because of that that we thought it fitting to look back at some of her fabulous and not so fabulous fits. Whether she’s sparkling in silver or being bright in a pop of color, it’s clear Bozoma isn’t too shy to make a statement with her looks.

Keep reading to get into the best and worst looks of them all!