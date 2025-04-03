Da'Vine Joy Randolph On Starring In "The Holdovers" & "Rustin", Plus The Brilliance of Paul Giamatti & Coleman Domingo
Bozoma Saint John's Worst and Best Fashion Moments

The corporate queen turned 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has had her fair share of fashion hits and misses. So let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
Bozoma Saint John attends the Opening Night of The Intuit Dome at Intuit Dome on August 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

As the three part “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion continues to play out on Bravo, many viewers are starting to pick sides with one of the main faces: Bozoma Saint John. And it’s easy to see why.

Not only did she have an impressive career in the corporate world before joining the iconic franchise, she also came into the show serving some serious fashions all throughout the season. And her African-print dress and head scarf at the reunion is just further proof of that.

So that got us thinking: how many times has “Badass Boz” slayed in her styling? The short answer is more than you think. But to be fair, she hasn’t always hit the mark. It’s because of that that we thought it fitting to look back at some of her fabulous and not so fabulous fits. Whether she’s sparkling in silver or being bright in a pop of color, it’s clear Bozoma isn’t too shy to make a statement with her looks.

Keep reading to get into the best and worst looks of them all!

Best- 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood

Best- 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood

Bozoma Saint John attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Leon Bennett for ESSENCE (Getty Images)

The big hair and embellishments on this mini dress just makes this look an overall winner!

Worst- 2016 Billboard Women in Music

Worst- 2016 Billboard Women in Music

Bozoma Saint John attends the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City.
Photo: Nicholas Hunt for Billboard Magazine (Getty Images)

Blame it on the fashion trends of that year, but seeing stars on clothes just never hit the way you think it should to!

Best- 2024 ADCOLOR Awards

Best- 2024 ADCOLOR Awards

Bozoma Saint John attends the 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards at JW Marriott LA Live on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

It’s clear that silver and Bozoma go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly and we’re glad she’s leaning into more and more!

Best- 2024, Visiting the Empire State Building

Best- 2024, Visiting the Empire State Building

Bozoma Saint John visits the Empire State Building on November 12, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Eugene Gologursky for Empire State Realty Trust (Getty Images)

Thanks to this orange bow, twist-tie—it tuned an otherwise simple black jumpsuit into a whole moment!

Worst- 2018 Girlboss Rally

Worst- 2018 Girlboss Rally

Uber Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John attends 2018 Girlboss Rally at Magic Box on April 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rich Fury for Girlboss (Getty Images)

If there was ever a perfect example of how a bad hairstyle can ruin a look, it’s this one, sadly. While the shoulders puffs on the top aren’t our favorite, we might have been able to let it slide if the hair didn’t pull down the entire ensemble. We truly hate to see it!

Worst- 2017 Billboard Power 100

Worst- 2017 Billboard Power 100

Executive Bozoma Saint John attends Billboard Power 100 - Red Carpet at Cecconi’s on February 9, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison for Billboard (Getty Images)

Just like the prior photo, this bad hairdo and lipstick distracts from an otherwise decent outfit. We’re glad she’s not in this era anymore.

Best- EMILY’s List Oscars Week Event

Best- EMILY’s List Oscars Week Event

Bozoma Saint John attends the EMILY’s List Oscars Week Discussion on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Araya Doheny for EMILY’s List (Getty Images)

Thankfully, Bozoma’s pink outfits finally got their just due when she rocked this jumpsuit in 2022. This is how you do it!

Worst- 2018 Roc Nation Brunch

Worst- 2018 Roc Nation Brunch

Bozoma Saint John attends the 2018 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at One World Trade Center on January 27, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Steven Ferdman (Getty Images)

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say maybe the theme of the party had to do with some sort gun toting. If not, we’re hella confused as to why she thought showing up with guns all over was the right choice.

Best- Mercedes-Benz Official Viewing Party

Best- Mercedes-Benz Official Viewing Party

Uber Executive Bozoma Saint John attends the Mercedez-Benz USA’s Official Awards Viewing Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

We truly love when Black women show us that they invented colors and this look Bozoma sported back in 2018 is just another beautiful showcase of that!

Worst- 2017 Black Women in Hollywood

Worst- 2017 Black Women in Hollywood

Bozoma Saint John at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Earl Gibson III for Essence (Getty Images)

Now, while this look seems just fine on the surface, it’s the fact that it just really does nothing for her that makes this one of her worse looks. It’s extremely underwhelming for an overwhelmingly accomplished woman. We wish there were more!

Worst- 2015 ADCOLOR Awards

Worst- 2015 ADCOLOR Awards

SVP, Head of Global Marketing at Beats Music Bozoma Saint John attends the 9th Annual ADCOLOR Awards at Pier 60 on September 19, 2015 in New York City.
Photo: Craig Barritt for ADCOLOR Awards (Getty Images)

Once again, the beauty played a big role in why this look made the worst list. They turned this beautifully melanated woman into an ashy caricature of herself and that takes away from her look.

Best- 2024 Diwali Ball NYC

Best- 2024 Diwali Ball NYC

Bozoma Saint John (R) attends the Annual All That Glitters Diwali Ball New York City at The Pierre Hotel on October 12, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Craig Barritt for the New York City All That Glitters Annual Diwali Ball (Getty Images)

Thankfully, nearly 10 years later, her makeup artists and stylist did their big one with her look at the 2024 Diwali Ball. This looks eats all the way down!

Best- 2024 Creative Currency: A Celebration of Black Desginers

Best- 2024 Creative Currency: A Celebration of Black Desginers

Bozoma Saint John attends Creative Currency: A Celebration Of Black Designers Hosted By Bozoma Saint John &amp; The New York Stock Exchange at New York Stock Exchange on September 10, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Jeff Schear for Bozoma Saint John (Getty Images)

Sometimes simplicity with a few accents is the way to go and that’s exactly what we got at the Creatice Currency event in September 2024. Black and red never looked so good!

Worst- 2018 BETHER Awards

Worst- 2018 BETHER Awards

Bozoma Saint John attends the BETHer Awards, presented by Bumble, at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez for BET (Getty Images)

There is just really A LOT going on with this look and we just wish there wasn’t.

