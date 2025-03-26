Entertainment

What?? Social Media Is Blown Away After Just Now Discovering Bozoma Saint John's Pre-'Real Housewives' Resume

Though people know her from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill,' her career before joining the popular show is even more impressive and inspiring!

Shanelle Genai
Bozoma Saint John attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Leon Bennett for ESSENCE (Getty Images)

While many viewers are just now getting hip to who Bozoma Saint John is thanks to her new gig on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” folks were surprised to learn recently that her professional career before the show was brag-worthy in best way. And trust us, you’ll want to hear all about it.

The topic of Saint John’s life pre-Bravo was the talk of the town during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and what was revealed impressed Fallon as well as the folks in the audience. While we’ve told you about just how much of a badass Saint John is before, we haven’t given you a full rundown of what makes her skills and expertise so great.

But now, thanks to Fallon, her past work history and accomplishments were put back on centerstage. So let’s get into the rundown.

“You were Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, you were Chief Brand Officer at Uber, you were the Head of Global Marketing at Beats by Dre, Apple Music and iTunes,” Fallon said. “You were the Head of Music and Entertainment Marketing at Pepsi and did Super Bowl Halftime Shows like Beyonce, Bruno Mars etcetera. You were named Billboard’s Music Executive of the Year. And you were inducted into the American Marketing Hall of Fame!”

“Come on now, that’s how you do it! That is unbelievable. What a resume!” Fallon said as the crowd cheered.

“Thank you, thank you. And I did it all in heels,” Saint John quipped.

And those live viewers weren’t the only ones rooting for her. As the clip of Saint John’s appearance began circulating online, many folks were shocked to learn of her stunning accomplishments and took to social media to express their awe and aspirational feelings.

“That ain’t a housewife, that’s a boss,” wrote one user on The Tonight Show’s TikTok page.

“This is who young Black girls need to see representing us,” said another.

“She is exactly who she thinks she is,” one other user wrote.

Viewers over on X/Twitter expressed similar sentiments.

“Bozoma Saint John. An American-Ghanaian born to Rev. Dr Appianda Arthur & Aba Arthur (née Enim). An Int. marketing icon named among the Top 50 Most Influential Female Leaders in Africa within the corporate & business sphere and also one of the forces behind the Year of Return,” wrote one user.

“Every Black girl in marketing knows about THEE Bozoma Saint John. She is the blueprint,” said another.

Added another, “Bozoma Saint John is the real definition of a BADDIE! What an impressive and outstanding résumé...Women are exceptionally BRILLIANT.”