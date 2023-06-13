If you’re only shopping for food at Trader Joe’s, you are seriously missing out. Yes, the grocery chain is great for finding deals on everything from snacks to seafood. But what you may not know is there is a whole selection of bath and beauty products that feel (and smell) great – and they’re often cheaper than some of your favorite drug store products. But you don’t have to take our word for it. You can check out Black Girls in Trader Joe’s which has over 250,000 followers on Instagram to learn all about everything there is to love in those quirky little stores.

From a sweet-smelling body wash to a moisturizing hair mask, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite things in the beauty and body section at Trader Joe’s. And the best part? Everything, and I mean everything is less than $10. We apologize in advance for making you completely obliterate your grocery budget.