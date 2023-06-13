From a sweet-smelling body wash to a moisturizing hair mask, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite things in the beauty and body section at Trader Joe’s. And the best part? Everything, and I mean everything is less than $10. We apologize in advance for making you completely obliterate your grocery budget.

Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Hair Mask ($3.99)

Dry and damaged hair is no match for Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Hair Mask. Shea butter, coconut oil, argan oil and Vitamin E are just a few of the ingredients that make this mask amazing. All it takes is a five-minute treatment to leave you with super soft hair. And if that’s not enough to keep you coming back for more, the coconut-vanilla scent certainly will.

Rose Water Facial Toner ($3.99)

Expensive rose water toner mists are everywhere these days. But Trader Joe’s Rose Water Facial Toner is a low-cost alternative that you didn’t know you needed. Perfect for right after cleaning or any time throughout the day when you need a little refresh, this spray, made with rose water, rose oil and witch hazel leaves skin feeling hydrated.

Brazil Nut Everything

If you like Sol de Janeiro’s SOL Cheirosa 62 scent, you’ll love every single one of Trader Joe’s Brazil Nut body products. Made with coconut oil, shea butter, açai extract and Brazil nut seed oil, TJ’s line is almost an exact dupe of Sol’s more expensive products, including their viral Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Get the body wash, body scrub and body butter for a sweet-smelling skin routine. You’ll love the scent so much that you’re gonna wanna cop the Salted Carmel + Pistachio candle for your home too. But be warned, these products aren’t available all year long, so when they are available, grab them while you can.

Hydrating Hyaluronic Body Gel Cream ($3.99)

It’s a gel. It’s a cream. It’s TJ’s Hydrating Hyaluronic Body Gel Cream. While the idea of a gel cream may sound weird, trust us, your dry skin needs this dermatologist formulated moisturizer like yesterday. Safe enough for all skin types, it doesn’t take much to leave your skin feeling soft.

Micellar Cleanser & Makeup Remover Towelettes ($3.99)

Trader Joe’s Micellar Cleanser & Makeup Remover Towelettes let you remove dirt and makeup at the end of the day without drying or damaging your skin.

Hyaluronic Moisture Boost Serum ($8.99)

After cleansing and before moisturizing, add the Hyaluronic Moisture Boost Serum to lock in your skin’s moisture and leave you with a bright, fresh glow. This one is safe to use both in the morning and at night.

Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer ($8.99)

No skincare regimen is complete without a great moisturizer. And the Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer is one of the best. Aloe and green tea extract are among the list of ingredients meant to soothe and moisturize the skin.

Refresh Citrus Body Wash ($2.99)

There’s something about the Refresh Citrus Body Wash that makes you feel cleaner than clean when you use it. It’s made with vitamin C, chamomile, ginseng, ginger, essential oils, and vitamin B5 and leaves your skin feeling clean, refreshed and smooth. It’s hard to believe that a body wash this amazing is less than $5.

Honey Mango Shave Cream ($4.49)

If you’re looking for a smooth shave, look no further than Honey Mango Shave Cream. It’s formulated with aloe vera & vitamin E to soften the skin. And the delicious honey mango scent just says summer.

Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream ($4.99)

The pandemic got us all washing our hands more than ever, which is why having a good moisturizing hand cream is a must. Coconut oil and shea butter are just a few of the ingredients that make Trader Joe’s Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream the perfect remedy for dry, cracked hands. We’ll let you in on a little secret – this stuff is great for dry heels too.

Daily Facial Sunscreen

Help keep your skin safe in the sun with this Daily Facial Sunscreen. A broad spectrum SPF 40, it protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays without leaving behind any annoying residue.

