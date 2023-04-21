The Root's 1st Annual It's Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!

It's Lit

The Root's 1st Annual It's Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!

Memoir, romance, audiobooks and more. These were your favorite Black books!

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Photo: F.J. Jimenez (Getty Images)

At The Root, we’re all about celebrating everything that is amazing about Black literature, which is why we launched our inaugural It’s Lit Awards this year. And when we called on you to help us choose the best in Black books of 2022, you showed up and showed out. We asked, and you answered. Here are the winners of the 1st Annual It’s Lit Awards.

For The Culture: Best Cultural Commentary

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Brandy Colbert

I Like The Sound Of That: Best Audiobook

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“Finding Me: A Memoir” by Viola Davis

Kidding Around: Best Children’s Picture Book

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“Little Black Girl: Oh, The Things You Can Do” by Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Teen Dream: Best Young Adult Fiction

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“Love Radio” by Ebony LaDelle

About That Life: Best Memoir

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“Finding Me: A Memoir” by Viola Davis

We Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Best Fiction

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson

It’s a Love Thing: Best Romance Novel

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“Before I Let Go” by Kennedy Ryan

Live Your Best Life: Best Health/Wellness/Self-Help

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama

Out Of This World: Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy (tie)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“The Kindred” by Alechia Dow

Out Of This World: Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy (tie)

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“Akata Woman (The Nsibidi Scripts)“ by Nndei Okorafor

Be Very Afraid: Best Thriller

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb

Food For The Soul: Best Cookbook

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew” by Michael W. Twitty

Banned Book Author Of The Year

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Photo: Timothy Norris (Getty Images)

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Banned Book Hall Of Fame

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s 1st Annual It&#39;s Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!
Screenshot: Amazon.com

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

“Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

“Beloved” by Toni Morrison

African-American Bookseller Of The Year

The Lit. Bar - Bronx, NY

