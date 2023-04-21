The Root's 1st Annual It's Lit Book Awards Winners Are Here!

At The Root, we’re all about celebrating everything that is amazing about Black literature, which is why we launched our inaugural It’s Lit Awards this year. And when we called on you to help us choose the best in Black books of 2022, you showed up and showed out. We asked, and you answered. Here are the winners of the 1st Annual It’s Lit Awards.
Advertisement
For The Culture: Best Cultural Commentary
Advertisement
I Like The Sound Of That: Best Audiobook
Advertisement
Kidding Around: Best Children’s Picture Book
“Little Black Girl: Oh, The Things You Can Do” by Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Advertisement
Teen Dream: Best Young Adult Fiction
“Love Radio” by Ebony LaDelle
Advertisement
About That Life: Best Memoir
Advertisement
We Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Best Fiction
“Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson
Advertisement
It’s a Love Thing: Best Romance Novel
“Before I Let Go” by Kennedy Ryan
Advertisement
Live Your Best Life: Best Health/Wellness/Self-Help
“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama
Advertisement
Out Of This World: Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy (tie)
“The Kindred” by Alechia Dow
Advertisement
Out Of This World: Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy (tie)
“Akata Woman (The Nsibidi Scripts)“ by Nndei Okorafor
Advertisement
Be Very Afraid: Best Thriller
“The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb
Advertisement
Food For The Soul: Best Cookbook
“Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew” by Michael W. Twitty
Advertisement
Banned Book Author Of The Year
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Advertisement
Banned Book Hall Of Fame
“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou
“Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston
“Beloved” by Toni Morrison
Advertisement
African-American Bookseller Of The Year
The Lit. Bar - Bronx, NY
Advertisement