Since trading in their YouTube exploits for boxing gloves, serial idiots Jake and Logan Paul have brought plenty of attention (and embarrassment) to the sport of boxing while being surprisingly effective at either taking down or standing up to a respectable list of accomplished fighters.

Advertisement

Their latest victim, former five-time UFC champion and Cookout attendee Tyron Woodley, recently got an “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo just so he could earn the right to avenge his split decision loss to Jake in August. In part, because his pride has been wounded beyond belief but also because after suffering his now fifth consecutive loss, who else is gonna pay him $2 million to get his ass whooped (again) at this stage of his career?

Eager to get in on this payday, Mike Tyson addressed the possibility of stepping into the ring with one of the Paul brothers on a recent episode of his popular Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. After guest Freddie Gibbs insisted that he was “sick of seeing all these Jake Paul fights and all that type of shit,” Iron Mike made it abundantly clear that he would love nothing more than to beat the shit out of either Paul brother for the low, low price of $100 million.

“Well, that’s the money fight,” Tyson said. “Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them. [...] Hell yeah. They would, that would be a lot of money.”

As to whether Logan would be down to throw hands, he addressed the possibility back in June.

G/O Media may get a commission Free bag of coffee Atlas Coffee Club Promo Code: COFFEEDAY2021

Explore the world in a cup of joe—with coffee grounds (and whole beans) sourced from Brazil, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and more. Atlas Coffee Club Use the promo code COFFEEDAY2021

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson,” the 26-year-old said. “My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old.”

Considering Logan already stepped in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, arguably the greatest boxer ever, back in June and lived to tell, his confidence shouldn’t come as a surprise. But if they can put the money up, trust and believe people would pay to watch Logan and Tyson throw hands.

Advertisement



