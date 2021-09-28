In August, mixed-martial artist Tyron Woodley suffered a fate worst than death: He lost in a split decision against serial idiot Jake Paul—yes, that Jake Paul—in his first-ever boxing match.

To be fair, Woodley was at a significant physical disadvantage entering the fight, giving up four inches in height and over 20 pounds in weight to his opponent. The 39-year-old was also coming off his fourth consecutive UFC loss in March, when Vicente Luque gave him the blues with a Brabo choke in the first round.

Adding insult to injury was that despite his extensive expertise at beating the shit out of people for a living, almost every single person on planet Earth expected the former five-time UFC champion to lose to Paul—and it’s safe to say that Woodley did not disappoint.

In the time since updating his Facebook relationship status to “fifth consecutive L,” Woodley has spent a lot of time and energy trying to save face. Because if I got my ass whooped by a dude whose claim to fame is doing goofy-ass shit like this for a living, I would sure as hell be embarrassed, too. More specifically, he’s begged and pleaded for a rematch, with Paul only willing to oblige on one condition: Woodley had to get an “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo.

“I’m over it,” Paul told ESPN in August. “I’m leaving Tyron in the past. He didn’t live up to the bet—he didn’t get the tattoo. So, the rematch just doesn’t make sense anymore.”

In the immediate aftermath of their bout, while still in the ring, the two shook hands and agreed that if Woodley got the tattoo, Paul would provide him with the chance to redeem himself with a rematch.

“If he would have gotten the tattoo right away, got 10 million views on his Instagram video, [then] everyone would have been super hyped, there would have been a ton of press around it,” Paul said. “And I would have been sort of forced to do it. I couldn’t really deny him then, because if he’s going to be a man of his word, then I have to be a man of my word. So, he fucked up. He missed out on another big payday because of his ego.”

Well, apparently Woodley has finally set his ego to the side because he wants that smoke so damn bad that he really followed through on the bet. On Monday, he took to Instagram to reveal his fresh ink and...well...look at this shit:

“I love you son,” Woodley captioned the photo. “Now come and get this ass whippin cause I heard you been talking back to your elders. @jakepaul #ManOfMyWord WHERE YOU AT!?”

So will Paul honor the bet?

I guess we’ll find out soon. But for the sake of Woodley’s dignity, let us hope and pray that Paul grants his wish.



