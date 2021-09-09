The critical mass has spoken, and MTV has answered. Despite earlier reports to the contrary, we will indeed be going to the “Wild Side” this Sunday, September 12, as per a press release to The Root, “multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist Normani has been announced as the latest performer to hit the stage at the 2021 MTV ‘VMAs.’”

It’s a good move for the network formerly known for music television, as many considered the absence of Normani—whose latest single and video featuring Cardi B. was an instant and certified sexual revolution unto itself, an unforgivable snub. Especially since, as today’s press release reminds us:

Normani last shut down the VMAs in 2019 with a hard-hitting performance of “Motivation” which set the internet ablaze. That same year also saw Normani take home her first Moonperson for “Best R&B” for her smash hit single “Waves” ft. 6lack

As other performers were announced last week and #LetNormaniPerform began trending, Normani kept it classy but candid while discussing the omission in a recent interview with Q99.7 Atlanta.

“I’m honestly disappointed about it,” she said, adding that despite the snub admittedly getting to her, “Also I know that everything happens for a reason. With or without, I’m good. Obviously I’m a human being, I feel things. I love to feel noticed and for my work to be validated, but it speaks for itself.

“It’s forcing me to validate myself. I’m talented. It has nothing to do with me. It’s just a decision that somebody else made that was out of my control,” she continued, adding: “I would love to perform...I think back to my favorite artists, Janet, Bey and Britney. All of those iconic moments, which I know that I’m capable of, you know?”

Now, we can look forward to Normani creating an iconic moment of her own, and the emerging icon knows exactly who to thank. Announcing her upcoming appearance on Instagram Thursday afternoon, she wrote a message directly to her loyal and growing fandom:

i don’t know where to start with you guys. you’re my heart and soul and have always stuck by me through all the fucking adversities. first shall be the last and the last shall be the first. 🤍 MY NATION i love youuuuu. shit bout to be lit IM CRINE

As previously reported by The Root, the 2021 MTV VMAs will be hosted by Doja Cat, who also makes history as the first host to be a nominee. The show will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12 at 8pm ET/PT on MTV. Previously announced performers include Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots; Jack Harlow, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna and Tainy have also recently been added to the lineup. The legendary Foo Fighters are set to receive the first-ever MTV “VMAs” Global Icon Award at this year’s show.

Current presenters include: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles, and Travis Barker. The full nominee list is available on MTV’s site.