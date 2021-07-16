Normani Shows Off Her 'Wild Side' With Cardi B, and There's More Than 'One in a Million' Great Tweets About It

Normani. Kordei. Hamilton.

That girl is a star—that girl who wasn’t the lead but frequently stood out as the lead in that former girl group consisting of five harmonious members. Since transitioning toward a solo career, Normani has been working to have her “moment.”



Advertisement

Remember her surprise cameo in Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan the Stallion? Well, clearly Normani and Cardi’s collaborative chemistry didn’t stop there because Cardi provided a feature for Normani’s new single “Wild Side.” And yes, there’s a video, which dropped on Thursday night.

Normani - Wild Side (Official Video) ft. Cardi B / Normani (YouTube)

The video is amazing. It’s giving us visuals, cinematography, costumes, sex, choreo—in fact, I have to pause on that last highlight because everyone else was raving about the choreo, too. Shout-out to choreographer Sean Bankhead.

“I can’t explain how proud I am of this video,” Sean tweeted. I’ve had a long career, never felt this tingling in my stomach before. @Normani you deserve the world. God is so good man I swear.”

Advertisement

Normani previously became the talk of the town when she effortlessly incorporated a basketball and booty into a fascinatingly impressive dance move (in the “Motivation” music video) that had everyone trying the #MotivationChallenge on social media.



With a title like “Wild Side” and a feature like Cardi B, you know the nastiness is going to ooze out from the YouTube screen.



Advertisement

“Sooo like I did a verse and Normani team said they wanted nastier sooo I was like alright... your wish is my command,” Cardi tweeted along with a Sneaky Wendy Williams meme gif.



Then, there’s one of the best parts—the song samples Aaliyah’s “One in a Million,” implementing the beat in a familiar yet fresh way. Naturally, Aaliyah’s name quickly started to trend on Twitter right along with Normani’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since the drop and it already has well over 1 million views on YouTube—and there’s way more than “one in a million” great tweets going all the way up for it.



“@Normani that was the best video I have ever seen in my entire life. I am in awww [sic]. I am inspired!” Lil Nas X, who recently dropped an amazing music video himself, exclaimed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the song’s opening verse, Normani does say, “I’m ready to do what I do.” And she did that.

