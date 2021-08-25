Chlöe Bailey of the R&B duo ChloexHalle will be making her solo debut at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

According to Vulture, Chlöe will perform “Have Mercy,” a track she’s frequently teased on her socials, marking the first live debut of the unreleased solo single. The song also serves as the lead track on her upcoming debut solo album.

“I’m so so so excited, thank you @MTV. Told y’all it’s coming,” Chlöe tweeted in excitement over the news.

Back in July, Chlöe gave fans and followers a peek into the visuals for the upcoming song. Pinned to her profile page on Twitter, the 25-second clip shows her sprawled across a bed in a dimly lit room as she sings the opening lyrics—and umm, can we talk about the split in the above video though? My Megan Thee My Little Pony knees and thighs would never allow me to do that. I aspire.

Chlöe is just the latest artist to be announced as recent additions to the show; Doja Cat and Lil Nas X are set to perform, as well. One notable name that’s not on the list this year, however, is Normani. Following the release of her highly successful single “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B., fans have been calling on the VMAs and MTV to ask Normani to perform. The hashtag #LetNormaniPerform has even begun to grow with Cardi herself even pushing for her to take the stage.

In a recent interview with Q99.7 Atlanta, Normani expressed her thoughts on not being asked to perform this year despite the success of the single:

“I’m honestly disappointed about it. Since last week, I’ve just been in my head. Also I know that everything happens for a reason. With or without, I’m good. Obviously I’m a human being, I feel things. I love to feel noticed and for my work to be validated, but it speaks for itself.” she said, adding, “It’s forcing me to validate myself. I’m talented. It has nothing to do with me. It’s just a decision that somebody else made that was out of my control. I’m focusing on redefining what success means to me, and focusing on the things that make me happy. I would love to perform. You already know. I think back to my favorite artists, Janet, Bey and Britney. All of those iconic moments, which I know that I’m capable of, you know?”