Tennis Champ Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl!

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka is officially a mother! Osaka welcomed a baby girl into the world with her boyfriend Cordae, who is a Grammy-nominated rapper.



Osaka took to social media to announce her pregnancy in January after she confirmed that she would not be participating in the Australian Open. She captioned a photo of a sonogram with the message, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.” She continued a statement in the post by writing, “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom”, haha.” She also mentioned that she will be back to competing in 2024 in Australia.

Although fans weren’t able to see her dominate on the court this year, she has given glimpses into her life since the announcement, including brand collaborations with Victoria’s Secret, Nike, and Louis Vuitton. She also revealed that she was giving birth to a girl, posting on Instagram pictures from her princess-themed baby shower in June.

Osaka is famously private, which is why she surprised fans when she revealed her pregnancy. She has spoken about her mental health and taking breaks when tennis becomes too much because of a fixed mindset .

After a rough run at the US Open in 2018, she expressed wanting to better her mental health before returning to the sport saying, “​​I do know that I tell people that I’m a perfectionist. I think for me something that’s less than perfection, even though it might be something great, is a disappointment,” she said. “I don’t really think that’s a healthy way of thinking… something that I really wanted to change.”

In her pregnancy announcement, she explained that her mini-break in 2022 helped her to enjoy the sport, adding “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and an adventure.”