Tatyana Ali Reveals the Famous White Actress Who Stood Up to Her Bully During Popular 90's Film

Tatyana Ali is sharing a little known fact about her time filming a popular 90's film and a person who played a major part in making sure her experience went smoothly.

In a recent post to Instagram, Ali shared throwback pictures from a few scenes of the 1999 high school crime film, “Jawbreaker.” If you’ll remember, the story centered around a clique of popular (and mean) teenage girls who have to cover up their friend’s murder after a birthday prank goes bad. Though she had a small role, the film was somewhat apropos for Ali seeing as how she was legitimately the only person actually in high school at the time.

However, what wasn’t inappropriate was the alleged mistreatment she endured from one actress onset. In the post, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star revealed that she had a “bully” while they were filming but one of her costars ended up stepping in and stepping up for her one day in an attempt to end all the unnecessary drama.

“These are from Jawbreaker (1999). I was the only one actually in high school when we shot this, and I dealt with a little bullying on set from one actress in particular,” Ali said. “But one day, she tried it in front of everybody… and @rosemcgowan told her to stfu in front of everybody! I will always love her for that.”

In a fun twist, McGowan herself somehow got wind of the post and found her way to Ali’s comments section to once again offer words of encouragement.

“I’d do it again. You are that foreve[r] combo- dignity, brains and beauty,” she wrote.

As noted by TikTok user The Reel for Real Podcast, the entire situation is a big ball of irony considering the movie’s focus on “the dark side of being a teenager and popularity.” For Ali to have been the youngest person on the set and to have had to go through what she went through considering the premise of the film they were shooting, it really should make whoever decided to be a mean girl in real life ashamed. Not only was it distasteful, but it just proves that they completely missed the bigger message in the film.

Shoutout to Ali for keeping her head up and McGowan for being a girl’s girl all those years ago.