That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John's Colorful LA Home

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John's Colorful LA Home

The marketing executive, author and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills shows off her bright and beautiful home.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Photo: L: Getty Images, R: YouTube

Bozoma Saint John isn’t just a marketing executive, author and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, she’s a style maven who is known for her colorful fits. Saint John recently opened her Los Angeles home to the folks at Open House TV and showed viewers that she also has a knack for interior design.

Advertisement

Saint John’s sunlit home is located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hancock Park, known for its Spanish and Mediterranean-style mansions. From the office to the kitchen to her beauty room, you can tell that every ounce of the space includes her personal touch.

“Everything in my home is chosen intentionally by me,” she said.

Take a peek inside Bozoma Saint John’s Los Angeles home.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Floral Print Panels

Floral Print Panels

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

When it comes to prints, florals are one of Saint John’s favorites, which is why this living space is draped in a rich floral print wallpaper. The gold framed mirrors add an extra touch of luxury to the space.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Sun-Filled Space

Sun-Filled Space

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

Because she loves natural sunlight, Saint John can’t get enough of the big floor-to-ceiling windows which are a great way to let the sunshine in.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

The Patio

The Patio

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

Even though Saint John’s home is in the middle of the city, she loves having a quiet, private place to relax outside.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Beautiful Botanicals

Beautiful Botanicals

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

This outdoor seating area is surrounded by greenery, which gives Saint John plenty of privacy and a gorgeous view of nature.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Outdoor Entertaining

Outdoor Entertaining

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

If she ever wants to get her RHOBH girls together, Saint John has plenty of outdoor seating to entertain.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

The Pool

The Pool

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

No fabulous Los Angeles home would complete without a private pool.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

The Kitchen

The Kitchen

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

The rich color and texture continues into the kitchen where the large floral print painting steals all of the focus.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

The Office Space - A Salute to Strong Black Women

The Office Space - A Salute to Strong Black Women

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

Saint John is a busy entrepreneur, so it’s important that she has a comfortable space to work. From the wallpaper featuring images of Black women to the pair of track shoes signed by the late track star Florence Griffith Joyner she has on display, every detail inside this office is a tribute to strong Black women.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Nature-Inspired Space

Nature-Inspired Space

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

The walls in the hallway leading up to the home’s second floor are inspired by nature, with a rich green wallpaper set off by antique wall sconces.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

The Beauty Room

The Beauty Room

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

Before she goes anywhere near the cameras, Saint John says she has to stop by her beauty room to make sure the face is beat and every hair is in place. The room features bright lights, a giant mirror, and more wigs than she can count.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Glam Guest Seating

Glam Guest Seating

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

The beauty room also includes lots of comfortable seating for guests to hang out while Saint John is getting herself together.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

The Master Bedroom

The Master Bedroom

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

Bozoma calls her bedroom her personal sanctuary, which is why she wanted to design it as a comfortable space to decompress. The textured wallpaper adds a touch of luxury and the tufted headboard and throw pillows give her bed an added touch of softness.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

The Closet - A Place to Play

The Closet - A Place to Play

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John&#39;s Colorful LA Home
Screenshot: YouTube

Saint John says her closet is “where she comes to play,” so it should be no surprise that there is plenty of room inside. She says her clothes are important to her and every colorful piece has a story. There’s also plenty of room for her collection of stilettos and sneakers – the only two kinds of shoes she says she will wear.

Advertisement

15 / 15