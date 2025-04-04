A Peek Inside Bozoma Saint John's Colorful LA Home

Bozoma Saint John isn’t just a marketing executive, author and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, she’s a style maven who is known for her colorful fits. Saint John recently opened her Los Angeles home to the folks at Open House TV and showed viewers that she also has a knack for interior design.

Advertisement

Saint John’s sunlit home is located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hancock Park, known for its Spanish and Mediterranean-style mansions. From the office to the kitchen to her beauty room, you can tell that every ounce of the space includes her personal touch.

“Everything in my home is chosen intentionally by me,” she said.

Take a peek inside Bozoma Saint John’s Los Angeles home.