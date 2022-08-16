SZA is taking her talents to the big screen.

The Grammy-award-winning R&B singer SZA has signed to make her movie debut in Tuna Belt. Eddie Huang is set to direct and star in the film that will be an “off-beat dramedy,” according to Deadline.



The film also stars Chloe Cherry, who gained notoriety for her role in Season 2 of Euphoria.

Eddie Huang made his directorial debut Boogie which starred late New York City rapper Pop Smoke and actress Taylour Paige, who has received praise for her performance in the 2020 film Zola and featured in Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together.”

More from Deadline:

Tuna Melt is likened to an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity. Huang will lead the darkly comedic feature as a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job. This all transpires in the aftermath of a break-up. While SZA will play Huang’s love interest, details as to Cherry’s role are being kept under wraps.

SZA’s acting debut was famously made in the fourth season of Insecure, where she appeared in a show within the show called Looking for LaToya, which also featured Kandi Burruss and Carl Anthony Pane II.

Despite the excitement of fans to see SZA on the big screen, music lovers are still waiting for the follow-up to the now classic 2017 album Ctrl. Since then she has released the singles “Hit Different,” “Good Days” and “I Hate U,” but no announcement of a new album has been shared.

Earlier this year, she released a deluxe version that included six previously unreleased songs. But it wasn’t enough to quench the thirst of her fans who have been begging for new music.

In an interview with Vulture, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson said, “It’s not really a secret. SZA’s coming very, very soon. We pretty much have the album done…We know exactly when it’s coming out. But on the internet, you only get a certain amount of characters. You don’t have time to really go into a full explanation of what’s going on like that when you’re in the moment and tweeting something.”