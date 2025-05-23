SZA Speaks Out in Support of Megan Thee Stallion, But Why Aren't More Women Artist Saying Anything?

SZA is speaking out in support of Megan Thee Stallion amidst new allegations and accusations surrounding the rapper’s 2020 shooting. And while her words come at a good time, she seems to be one of the few saying something publicly—and that’s starting to be a big, big problem.

As noticed by keen-eyed fans earlier this week, the “S.O.S.” singer left some words in the comments section of a now-viral Instagram video that addressed recent speculation that fellow rapper Tory Lanez wasn’t actually the person who shot Megan Thee Stallion all those years ago. In it, the creator said that instead of coming to social media with the new claims of Lanez’s innocence, it should be brought to the courts instead.

Not too long after, SZA shared her two cents, expressing her shock and disdain at people still spewing negativity towards Megan and the ones who are still siding with Lanez after all this time—despite his guilty conviction.

“The density !!!!! I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assault ??!” she wrote. “Like out loud where other ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD ?”

And while the “Snooze” singer got big upped online for her words, it caused many others to realize that she’s one of the very few women artists who’ve publicly shared words of support for the “Bigger In Texas” rapper. In the immediate aftermath of Lanez conviction in 2022, fellow Black women music stars like Janelle Monae, Cardi B, Monaleo, Baby Tate, and Kehlani all publicly stated that they’re on Megan’s side.

But since then—and especially this month now that the trial is being rehashed—not too many of her other friends and/or collaborators are saying anything, even though Megan herself has been vocal about the harassment and online bullying she’s been experiencing. Virtually none of the big names like Victoria Monet, Glorilla, Normani, Kelly Rowland, Ciara have offered explicit, public words of support for the “Right Now” rapper.

And while the aforementioned names could have very well talked to Megan and expressed that they had her back privately, we all know that saying something for the world to see and take note of would hit a lot harder. By not doing so, they risk the court of public opinion and their respective fanbases turning on them over what looks like support for an abuser like Lanez and silence for victims. They also risk jeopardizing their friendship with Megan.

And for what? Because the case is too messy? It’s too many variables and moving parts? They want to stay away from it? Whatever their reason, it isn’t enough to be so loudly quiet during this time. If Megan is really their homegirl, then more of the homegirls need to be saying something publicly. After all, a lot of high-profile men are clearly choosing to side with Lanez. You can’t be a “girl’s girl” or a woman who supports women and not stand up when a woman is being wrongfully targeted. It’s time for more women in the music industry to say what needs to be said and stop keeping quiet.