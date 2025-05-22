SZA Makes a Deal With Young Fan to Prevent Them From Making This Dangerous Move

Grammy-winning artist SZA shared in her Instagram story how she made an interesting deal with a young fan to stop them from a dangerous habit...and she took the time to make the whole thing a PSA.

Interview With Issa Rae, Keke Palmer and SZA CC Share Subtitles Off

English Keke Palmer, SZA, Issa Rae Give Best Life Advice for 2025, Tease 'One of Them Days 2'

The encounter reportedly occurred at an In-N-Out drive-thru where she spotted the young fan with a flavored nitrous oxide canister containing “whippets,” marketed as Galaxy Gas. After successfully persuading the child not to use the canister. The “Kill Bill” singer offered a photo or video in exchange for the fan to tossing the product. She later posted how she “literally talked a CHILD into throwing away.”

Advertisement

“Once again, these drugs are clearly marketed to CHILDREN. Really need America to do better man,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Institutes of Health states that prolonged use of nitrous oxide can have disabling neurological consequences and conditions, including the inactivation of vitamin B12. According to WebMD, if left untreated, vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to severe neurological problems, such as vision loss, muscle weakness, and depression.

SZA is never the one to shy away from voicing her concerns about the distribution of the dangerous laughing gas to underage children.

Advertisement

“Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of nowhere and is being MASS marketed to black children?” she posted on X in September 2024.

“The government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children,” she added with a screenshot of search results for the effects of nitrous oxide.

Advertisement

SZA fans applauded her for using her influence in protecting a young fan while speaking out against the dangers of drug use. One X commenter posted “Sza really is doing good in the world. The younger generation is filled with cr*ck head teens/kids and their whippets/vapes/e-cigarettes.”

Advertisement

“America won’t do shit until this causes somebody’s child brain damage,” another X user posted. “Shoutout to Sza for doing that.”

Advertisement

Galaxy Gas, the brand behind the flavored canister, has not released a statement regarding the incident.