Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout

Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout

Here’s our choices for some unexpected guests to have at your summer party.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Caroline McCredie, Alberto E. Rodriguez, Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Based on the weather, it may not seem like summer is just around the corner, but it’s coming up fast. That means it’s almost cookout season. We’ve discussed the Black celebrities you would invite to family functions, but there are some unexpected choices we’d also like to see pull up. Prepare for your summer plans with our look at surprising celebrities we would invite to the cookout.

Adele

Adele

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Let’s be honest: we really just want to hear her sing. Preferably, she starts a “Rolling in the Deep” sing-along.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

You know she’s going to be fun to have on your team when it’s game night.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

She and your uncle are going to trade some hilarious one-liners.

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

Yes, he’s Luke Skywalker, but if you follow Mark Hamill on Twitter, you also know that he’s funny, compassionate and really cool to his fans. Of course, I’m breaking out my lightsabers.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Jono Searle (Getty Images)

Because we love his work and he also needs to be present when your kid won’t stop singing “You’re Welcome.”

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

He makes the list for the family football game. Also, he needs to bring his pal Patrick Mahomes along so I can crush my cousin’s team.

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Dominik Bindl (Getty Images)

The original Wonder Woman is a badass who consistently schools trolls and politicians on social media. She will absolutely put your crazy uncle in his place.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images)

If you have Harry Potter at your cookout, you will achieve “Greatest Aunt ever” status for life.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Caroline McCredie (Getty Images)

His stories about his world travels will be fascinating, but keep an eye on your newly single aunt because she will definitely be on the lookout for the very happily married Thor.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

He deserves a good meal after putting up with all that Don’t Worry Darling mess.

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Jerod Harris (Getty Images)

You need someone to break things up when the inevitable arguments pop up.

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren

Image for article titled Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

When your dad starts going on his political rant about the state of the economy, introduce him to your friend Senator Warren, then stand back and watch the magic happen.

