Surprising Celebrities We Would Totally Invite to the Summer Cookout

Based on the weather, it may not seem like summer is just around the corner, but it’s coming up fast. That means it’s almost cookout season. We’ve discussed the Black celebrities you would invite to family functions, but there are some unexpected choices we’d also like to see pull up. Prepare for your summer plans with our look at surprising celebrities we would invite to the cookout.
Based on the weather, it may not seem like summer is just around the corner, but it’s coming up fast. That means it’s almost cookout season. We’ve discussed the Black celebrities you would invite to family functions, but there are some unexpected choices we’d also like to see pull up. Prepare for your summer plans with our look at surprising celebrities we would invite to the cookout.
Adele
Let’s be honest: we really just want to hear her sing. Preferably, she starts a “Rolling in the Deep” sing-along.
Brie Larson
You know she’s going to be fun to have on your team when it’s game night.
Melissa McCarthy
She and your uncle are going to trade some hilarious one-liners.
Mark Hamill
Yes, he’s Luke Skywalker, but if you follow Mark Hamill on Twitter, you also know that he’s funny, compassionate and really cool to his fans. Of course, I’m breaking out my lightsabers.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Because we love his work and he also needs to be present when your kid won’t stop singing “You’re Welcome.”
Travis Kelce
He makes the list for the family football game. Also, he needs to bring his pal Patrick Mahomes along so I can crush my cousin’s team.
Lynda Carter
The original Wonder Woman is a badass who consistently schools trolls and politicians on social media. She will absolutely put your crazy uncle in his place.
Daniel Radcliffe
If you have Harry Potter at your cookout, you will achieve “Greatest Aunt ever” status for life.
Chris Hemsworth
His stories about his world travels will be fascinating, but keep an eye on your newly single aunt because she will definitely be on the lookout for the very happily married Thor.
Chris Pine
He deserves a good meal after putting up with all that Don’t Worry Darling mess.
Amy Klobuchar
You need someone to break things up when the inevitable arguments pop up.
Elizabeth Warren
When your dad starts going on his political rant about the state of the economy, introduce him to your friend Senator Warren, then stand back and watch the magic happen.