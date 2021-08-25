I have never seen a boat shoe fight a Croc and yet here we are after a Twitter feud between Republicans’ favorite Black women not named Diamond and Silk, Candace Owens and Kimberly Klacik, has led to a $20 million lawsuit and not one edge being snatched.



Arguably the most prominent Republican Black women...wait, let me qualify this.



It is not difficult to become a prominent Black Republican woman. First, you have to hate yourself. Then, you have to hate people who look like you. Next, you would need to use white woman products on your hair (I don’t know why this is necessary but it seems like a step that is never missed.) Finally, you have to create a platform that allows for you and your fluffy edges to spout this Black hatred for the masses and you too can be a prominent Black woman in the Republican Party.



So it’s been quite entertaining watching failed Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik get into a full on rap beef with none other than the Jimothy Lacoste of this shit, Candace Owens, who posted a video accusing Klacik of being a strip club madame who laundered money and had a mean cocaine addiction that included using campaign funds to get a hold of the devil’s foot powder.



The Daily Beast:



In the lawsuit that was filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court, first reported by Fox Baltimore, Klacik claimed she has seen her career in right-wing media crater after Owens posted the 44-minute Instagram video on June 22. According to Klacik’s attorney, the pundit has lost a book deal, been pulled from political fundraisers, lost a contract with a “nationally recognized vendor,” and seen her television appearances dry up. (Klacik had at one point, like Owens, been a regular guest on Fox News programming.) The lawsuit alleges that Owens’ video was the culmination of a “petty Twitter feud” between two of the most prominent Black conservative pundits and supporters of former President Donald Trump. According to the lawsuit, the back-and-forth between the two started when Klacik responded to a tweet by Owens criticizing President Joe Biden declaring Juneteenth a national holiday. “Sometimes I wonder when (if ever) Black America will wake up to the psychological warfare and perpetual brainwash to believe everything is racist,” Owens tweeted at the time, prompting Klacik to reply: “Believe it or not, many in ‘Black America’ are very aware the fight is about classism rather [than] racism. Unfortunately, the loudest mouths with the largest platforms represent the majority. This might come to a shock to you because of your lack of engagement with black people.”

If this whole beef were a soccer player it would be Messi.



Instead of keeping the beef on Twitter streets, Owens decided that she’d publish a video claiming that she was not an investigative journalist, but she’d done some investigating and accused Klacik of “money laundering, tax fraud and campaign fraud” and “recruiting strippers to work at a club she claims Klacik’s husband owns. She also alleged Klacik pushed her campaign vendors to ‘move money off the books,’” the Daily Beast reports.



Owens claimed that Klacik was once an exotic dancer named “September,” which is how she met her husband who allegedly owns the strip club where she worked.



Owens noted at the end of her video that this is a “new grift” and “hustle” by Black folks looking for inroads into the conservative fray by beefing with Owens. Owens noted that it usually goes with said person asking for an endorsement and if Owens refuses, they bash her.



But Owens fought back and apparently went a little too hard.



“Specifically, [Owens] affirmatively accused Ms. Klacik of tax fraud, campaign fraud, money laundering, illegal drug use, and acting as a ‘madame.’ There was no truth to the allegations,” the lawsuit stated, the Daily Beast reports.



“In making these allegations of criminal activity, [Owens] claimed to have received information from someone who ‘stripped with [Ms. Klacik]’ and who allegedly told [Owens] that Ms. Klacik used campaign funds to purchase cocaine and scammed people of millions,” the complaint adds. “These caustic and made-up defamatory allegations are without factual support.”



Klacik attorney Jacob S. Frenkel sent a statement to Law & Crime noting that “baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue” and Owens used her “huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure.”



Klacik came to national attention after a viral campaign video of her walking around Baltimore talking shit about the people and place she wanted to work for. Klacik was running for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat that was vacant after his death in 2020. Klacik lost to Democratic candidate Kweisi Mfume but solidified her spot as the next young Black woman who was willing to sell her soul for some white gaze.



Come back to The Root for updates on The Black Housewives of the GOP.

