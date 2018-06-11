Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

The lawyer beef started sometime last week after the president’s newest counsel, Rudy Giuliani, went on a sex-worker-bashing tirade in an attempt to defame Stormy Daniels’ alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006.



“I don’t believe Stormy Daniels. ... The business you were in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight,” Giuliani said while attending the “Globes” Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv, HuffPost reports. “Secondly, explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you’re going to sell your body for money, you just don’t have a reputation. I may be old-fashioned, I don’t know.”

Advertisement

That statement rightfully got Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, pissed. He then went on a deplorable-bashing tirade, calling Giuliani a “pig” and adding: “I certainly hope that we are not going to reach a place where Rudy Giuliani is going to be the police who is going to decide which women deserve respect or not.”

But Avenatti wasn’t done. Shortly after his comments, he took to Twitter to ask his more than 500,000 followers for receipts on Giuliani’s porn habits.

Advertisement

Well, it looks like the internet has delivered as Avenatti has been teasing a release of some sort, which one would be a fool not to believe is Giuliani’s porn predilection.

On Sunday, Avenatti tweeted:

Advertisement

Then, later the same day he tweeted:

Then, early Monday morning, he let Giuliani know that he might want to issue an apology to Daniels because IP addresses don’t lie.

Advertisement

So, now, we wait for the bombshell that is the porn websites of a 74-year-old white man who still has the physical dexterity to continuously put his own foot in his mouth.

This should be as equally hilarious as it will be disgusting. Also, leave your Giuliani porn predictions (made-up website names, interests, etc.) in the comments below.