Star Jones Gets Real About the One Struggle That Left Her Feeling Deep Shame

She recalled how "late-night hosts made tremendous fun" of something she struggled with for years.

Angela Johnson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Star Jones speaks onstage as Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation hosts Angel Ball 2024 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images)

Broadcasting into people’s homes every day to share your opinions on the hottest topics and trending news stories can leave one open to a lot of criticism, just ask former “The View” cohost Star Jones. The lawyer-journalist, who was part of the show’s OG panel, appeared on the Barbara Walters-created daytime talk show for nine seasons between 1997 and 2006. Although she is talented with an impressive resume that made her more than qualified to have a seat at the table, Jones named the one thing that was a source of shame for her.

On the May 7 episode of the “The View’s Behind the Table” podcast, the former cohost reflected on her personal weight loss journey. She told Sunny Hostin and Brian Teta that listening to the current “The View” hosts converse about weight loss choices was a “full circle moment” and a topic they would not have touched back in her day.

“Twenty years ago, it was shameful to be an overweight person,” she said. “It was something that the late-night hosts made tremendous fun [of]. People [were] stigmatized very much.”

The 63-year-old “Divorce Court” star, who at one point weighed over 300 pounds, was diagnosed with heart disease in 2010. She also underwent open heart surgery— a terrifying experience that served as a wellness wake-up call. Jones told Hostin and Teta that she’s glad she listened to her doctor’s advice and chose long-term lifestyle changes – including regular exercise and a healthy diet – to lose weight instead of a speedy short-term solution. She credits her new lifestyle with helping her maintain her weight loss for over two decades.

Star Jones & Sunny Hostin Discuss Their Career Journeys & Lessons They’ve Learned Along The Way

“Because I actually had to lose the weight in my head. Yes — before I could lose it on my body,” she said. “And because I took that advice and because I listened to myself and my doctors, it’s [been] 22 years and I’ve kept the weight off.”

And while fans support Jones, they are proud of how she’s represented Black women on television and love her at any size.

“Star was such an important representation her time on ‘The View,’ wrote someone on YouTube. “Kudos to Barbara and Bill for showing America back in 1997 that Black women could be as smart as a whip, funny, relatable and beautiful in any size.”