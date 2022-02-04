As previously reported by The Root, the popular satirical animated comedy The Boondocks was expected to make its return back to our small screens soon.



However, per ComicBook.com, star Cedric Yarbrough revealed that the reboot won’t be moving forward after all, explaining that Sony Pictures Television decided to “pull the plug.” In a recent interview with the Geekset Podcast, Yarbrough said:

“I hate to say this, but… The show is, right now, not coming back. I don’t know if this is breaking news, but we’ve been wanting to do the show. And Sony, they decided they’re going to pull the plug. So, I don’t know. Hopefully, maybe one day we’ll be able to revisit. If we don’t then that’s what that is. But, I wish the show was coming back.”

Yarbrough continued: “They’ve surrounded us with an amazing cast. Regina King, so brilliant. The late, great John Witherspoon was fantastic. Gary [Anthony Williams] is killing it. [Aaron] McGruder and Carl Jones are giving us permission to go there. They’re like ‘Yes! Improvise. We’ll do the script but you know, fuck around. Do you. Let’s see what you got.’ That gave that show the heartbeat. It wasn’t just a written show with Black minds. It’s also a written show with Black arts as well.”

Originally announced at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in 2019, the new series was touted as a “complete reimagining for the modern era.” Before his passing in 2019, Witherspoon previously talked about potentially returning for the series to voice Granddad, though it remained to be seen whether or not Regina King—who voiced Huey Freeman—would return as well.

Considering its wide and loyal fanbase, it’ll be interesting to see if another studio and platform picks up the groundbreaking series in the near future.