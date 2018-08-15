Ilhan Omar is a woman of many firsts. A former refugee, she became the first Somali-American state legislator in Minnesota in 2016. Now, she is set to become the nation’s first Somali American in Congress after winning the Democratic U.S. House primary for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. She may also be one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress if elected, with the second being Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American who recently won her Detroit-area primary.

See the video about on Omar’s historic win.