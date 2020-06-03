Snapchat Will No Longer Promote Trump’s Content; Facebook Still Being the Kid Rock of Kanyes

Photo : DENIS CHARLET ( Getty Images )

If Twitter and Snapchat are Jalen Rose, Facebook is Jason Whitlock.



If Twitter and Snapchat are hot sauce, Facebook is mayonnaise.

If Twitter and Snapchat are J. Cole, Facebook is Lil Wayne.

On Wednesday, Snapchat joined Twitter in taking a bit of a stand against the president’s divisive rhetoric, announcing that the social media platform won’t be promoting any of President Trump’s content on its Discover section. Meanwhile, Facebook continues to not give a shit that misinformation is spread through its social media site and has no plans on censoring any content the president promotes.

Snapchat noted that it would not “amplify voices who incite racial violence” and this includes the president, according to a statement viewed by NBC News.

From NBC News:

Snapchat’s Discover section typically features content from news organizations, brands, celebrities and sometimes politicians. The president’s account remains visible on the platform, and anyone can follow the account for updates. Snapchat’s change will remove Trump from the Discover section. “We are not currently promoting the president’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform,” the company said. “We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

Despite reports that Facebook is an online uterus ripe for Russian impregnation, the social media platform has done nothing to stop the manipulation of its site. Twitter has already begun adding labels to the president’s tweets that basically fact-check his lies and added a “glorified violence” designation to a Trump-tweet that broke the company’s rules. Twitter ultimately decided to leave the president’s tweet in which he claimed, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” a reference to a racist quote from former Miami police chief Walter Headley in 1967, active, NBC News reports.

The news station notes that “Facebook employees staged a virtual walkout on Monday for what employees deemed insufficient action taken on the president’s inflammatory posts. The posts that were labeled by Twitter as “glorifying violence” remain visible and shareable on the president’s official Facebook pages.”