Smokey Robinson Responds to Bombshell Sexual Assault Lawsuit With His Own Bombshell Claims

Legendary singer Smokey Robinson isn’t taking those surprising sexual assault lawsuit lightly. In fact, his latest move proves he just may be gearing up for a big fight and we’ve got all the details.

As we previously told you, four women have accused the Motown legend of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and creating a hostile work environment. His wife, Frances, has also been named in the suit. The women in particular are all allegedly former housekeepers of Robinson who claim that his wife had “full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct” but “failed to take the appropriate corrective action” to prevent “deviant misconduct” from Robinson. They’re seeking $5o million in damages.

In the immediate aftermath, Robinson’s attorney spoke out on behalf of him, describing the suit as an “ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon” and the accusations as “vile” and “false.”

Now, Robinson is taking further action to clear his name by filing a $500 million defamation countersuit against his accusers. Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, the “Cruisin’” singer is countersuing over allegations of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, financial elder abuse and more. The documents claim that the women lobbed “gratuitous and slanderous allegations” against him, specifically citing a May 6 press conference in which “The Tears of a Clown” singer was allegedly referred to as a “serial and sick rapist.”

“The statements were false, and Plaintiffs knew them to be false,” the countersuit read. “Nevertheless, they made the statements, and undoubtedly many people believe the statements to be true.”

It later added: “The Robinsons did not abuse, harm, or take advantage of Plaintiffs; they treated Plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity. Unfortunately, the depths of the Plaintiffs’ avarice and greed knows no bounds.”

The countersuit also went on to say that Robinson’s wife Frances was particularly distraught and felt betrayed by the accusations and their allegations of financial elder abuse stem from the fact that the four women’s claims have “caused the Robinsons, who are senior citizens, loss of income and assets set aside for retirement or for personal or family care and maintenance.” Additionally, Robinson alleges that this suit only came about after he and his wife rejected the women’s demands of $100 million.

Lawyers representing the unidentified women have since responded to Robinson’s countersuit in statement, calling it “a baseless and vindictive legal maneuver designed to re-victimize, shift blame and discourage others from coming forward.” They also said that their clients remain dedicated to receiving justice in this case and will file an anti-SLAPP motion in an attempt to get rid of the “Ooo Baby, Baby” singer’s suit altogether.

“This case is about accountability, transparency, and ensuring that power is not used to harm or suppress others,” the four women’s response read in part.

