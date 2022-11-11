As construction on former President Barack Obama’s presidential center in Chicago moves forward, officials were appalled at what they call a “shameless act of cowardice and hate.” A noose was found at the site in Jackson Park on Thursday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Construction has been halted at the site temporarily, and a $100,000 reward for helping find whoever was responsible. The Chicago Police Department is investigating the matter, and the Obama Foundation released a statement letting the public know this is a distraction of division.

“This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident,” he said.

Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture of African-American-owned construction firms, has denounced the act of hate. The center will serve as the Barack Obama foundation’s headquarters and a presidential library.

From Chicago Tribun e:

”We reported the incident to the police and will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible,” Lakeside Alliance, the construction team building the center, said in an emailed release.

”We have zero tolerance for bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during sitewide meetings. We are suspending all operations on-site to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers,” the statement said.

Chicago Gov. J.B. Pritzker also condemned the act in a series of tweets.

“Hate has no place in Illinois. The noose is more than a symbol of racism; it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries. I condemn this act of hate in the strongest possible terms, and the state of Illinois will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators,” Pritzker tweeted.

