‘Slaves Loved Their Master’ and More Dumbass Comments From a QAnon Loving, Trump-Voting Republican

Apparently, there is a “Woman’s Republican Club of New Orleans” and the president of the organization happens to be a woman named Martha Huckabay.



Well, it turns out that Lady Huckabay is a goddamn idiot who believes that there is some good in slavery like the myth that some white people have created and actually believe—that their “slaves loved their master.”



I know, I know. And you are right, Diamond and Silk are an exception.



If you want to know why all this slavery stuff is coming up now, it’s because white people are tired of being the bad guys in the story of America, so they either want to change the story or stop teaching the truth.



Last week, Louisiana state Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-La.) said he wants children to learn “about everything dealing with slavery, the good, the bad, the ugly.”



GOP state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty criticized Garofalo, and the human asshat that is Huckabay took offense and went to the town crier (Facebook) to complain about it.



“You are right Stephanie Hilferty ‘none of us were around when slavery occurred,’” Huckabay wrote, Raw Story reports. “Slavery goes all they [sic] way back to biblical times, and if you’ve read your Bible, you would know that many of the slaves loved their masters, and their masters loved them, and took very good care of them, and their families.”

Because she wasn’t done embarrassing the fuck out of all the Huckabays here before her, this Huckabay continued.



“The question he should have pushed back her way was was their [sic] marriages in slavery? Were families and precious babies born (and I am talking about LIFE itself) into or out of slavery? Were slave owners ever known to be ‘GOOD’ to their slaves? Were slaves ever known to LOVE their masters?”



Huckabay, who also loves some QAnon conspiracies, went on to suggest “that some slaves never wanted to leave theIr plantation because it had become their home.”



“We need to STOP allowing liberals 🙄 that have been indoctrinated through marxisum [sic] run our House and Senate,” she added. “These people do not see threw [sic] clear lenses. Their views are scued [sic] and very one sided. Slavery has been around since before Jesus Christ came to take away the sins of the world. Today’s ‘slavery’ topic is a leftist trap! It is neither true nor based on real facts.”



Apparently, her entire passage has the coronavirus because there are enough [sic]’s in there to contaminate an entire classroom. What’s embarrassing is the Olympic-level stretch Republicans are willing to go to rewrite history. Also, I just got off the phone with “Sam”—Jesus apparently hates the whole “Christ” thing as people think it’s his last name and “Jesus” is just a really tough name to get around—and he told me not only did he want nothing to do with slavery but he really can’t stand Martha Huckabay.

