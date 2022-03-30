Don’t be late to the party at this year’s 64th Annual Grammy Awards because according to Variety, R&B superstars Silk Sonic are set to open the show. It seems only fitting since the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made their debut at last year’s show.

Advertisement

The pair received four nominations for their hit “Leave The Door Open” including Record and Song of the Year, R&B Performance and R&B Song. Since they sang that last year, we’re wondering what they’ll surprise us with this year? Perhaps we’ll get an unexpected collaboration or cover? If there’s one thing the Grammys are known for, it’s creating memorable moments. The duo’s An Evening With Silk Sonic will be eligible for album categories next year.

Silk Sonic join previously announced performers Jon Batiste, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nas. Twelve-time Grammy winner John Legend is also set to perform, as well as receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the academy’s Black Music Collective Event. Other notable performers include K-Pop supergroup BTS, Oscar-winner Billie Eilish, country superstar Carrie Underwood, pop singer Olivia Rodrigo and Latin music star J. Balvin.

“Leave The Door Open” has propelled the duo to success, with the pair picking up trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, MTV VMAs, American Music Awards, Soul Train Music Awards and Brit Awards.

As we previously reported at The Root, Jon Batiste leads the Grammy nominations with 11, followed closely by H.E.R. and Doja Cat, each with eight.

After being delayed in January due to a COVID surge, the Grammys were moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Trevor Noah will host the show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and Paramount+.