Calling all Las Vegas residents and frequent visitors: it’s about to get real silk sonic-y real soon!



According to Variety, on Wednesday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced that they would be bringing “An Evening With Silk Sonic” to Sin City for a 13-date residency at Dolby Live. This announcement comes just after the Recording Academy revealed the new date and location for the 2022 Grammy awards ceremony, which is set to take place on Sunday, April 3 the day after Silk Sonic’s last night of the residency, in Las Vegas as well.

“It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!,” Mars wrote in a tweet sharing the news.



Added .Paak on Instagram: “THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME, JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”

The residency, which begins Friday, Feb. 25, marks the group’s first full set of live performances (though they performed a couple of their hits, namely “Leave the Door Open” and “Smoking Out the Window” before their album’s release at last year’s BET and Soul Train Awards.) Presale tickets are currently available to purchase with regular general public tix set to go on sale at 1 p.m. on Friday. In accordance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, concert-goers may be required to wear masks and provide proof of full vaccination, a negative COVID test, or a rapid on-site test. (The place seats 5,200 people, I would hope they did this considering, well, *gestures wildly*)

I don’t know about you but I for one have mixed feelings about this residency. On one hand, I’m hella excited that they’re doing this in Las Vegas since “777” was quite literally made for the casino scene. But I’d be lying if I didn’t admit to thinking that this is a bit too ambitious given the high number of Omarion Omicron cases currently out here. (Editor’s note from Jay Connor: And for that reason, guess where my Black ass won’t be?)

At any rate, I hope they do another tour a little bit later in the year because I’ve been dying to dust off my sequined jumper, fur boa, and oversized shades.



For more information on how you can get your silk sonic on, visit ticketmaster.com.