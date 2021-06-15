Sigh, I Guess We Must Talk About Hunter Biden Using the N-Word

Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo : Brendan Smialowski ( Getty Images )

Unless you are a conservative, you probably haven’t even heard that the son of President Biden casually threw around the N-word like he’s Chet Hanks.



Advertisement

Apparently, someone got a hold of text messages between Biden and Chicago-based lawyer George Mesires, which were found on Biden’s mysterious laptop and Biden was out here dropping the N-word like he’s Madonna.



“How much money do I owe you,” Biden asked Mesires in one exchange on Dec. 13, 2018, before adding, “Becaause [sic] nigga you better not be charging me Hennessy rates,” the New York Post reports.



And conservatives are pissed. They have literally become the nigga police. They can’t believe that mainstream media isn’t up in arms over Hunter’s use of the N-word. Where is all the outrage they wonder?



Well here it is; you ready?



Meh.



I mean I care but I don’t.



Look, after the four years we just endured—the countless deaths to the unrelenting, unstoppable Thanos-flu, white walkers storming the Capitol, Orange Stalin in the White House—if this is Joe Biden’s biggest scandal then I just can’t bring myself to give a fuck.



Is it wrong of Hunter to casually throw around the N-word as if he’s Tim Allen? Of course it is. Everyone knows this, and this is in no way a defense of Hunter, but let’s be clear: In the Trump brood everything starts with Ivanka and ends with Eric. Sadly, Hunter is Tiffany Trump.



Hunter is a painter with a drug past whose best look is that he’s a Biden. He’s literally Chet Hanks—which is to say, we wouldn’t know a fucking thing about this guy if he wasn’t a famous person’s son. President Trump didn’t have Tiffany Trump in the White House. She wasn’t the ambassador to some American province, she doesn’t even run any of his shitty companies. How many of you knew that Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law? Well she did, and yet, somehow, she was the only Trump child not named to the then-president’s transition team. Tiffany Trump just isn’t news. There are levels.



Advertisement

And sadly, despite all of the love conservatives have for the wayward son of President Biden, Hunter is Tiffany Trump. No one outside of Fox News gives a shit what Hunter is doing, yet conservatives were all flabbergasted that mainstream media didn’t take up the story.



From the New York Post:

However, the New York Times, the Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN have all ignored the messages, which were revealed days after Hunter’s father, Joe Biden, became the first president to formally commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The story did cut through on Twitter, where the phrase “#RacistHunter” began trending earlier this week. Many users questioned what the media response would have been if one of former President Donald Trump’s children used the N-word the way Hunter Biden did. “Try to imagine one of the Trump kids dropping the n-word,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday after the story broke. The following day, the former first son predicted: “Not only will he not get canceled but Hunter will probably get a few no-show 7 figure board seats out of it,” a reference to the younger Biden’s tenure on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings. “Just try to keep a straight face telling people it would not be a big deal if one of Trump’s sons was on record using the N word,” agreed National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin. Fox News contributor and National Review Online contributor Deroy Murdock agreed, telling “Fox News Primetime” Wednesday night that “if this were any Republican who did this, BLM would be in the streets, Antifa would be probably breaking windows. But it’s the son of the president of the United States, it’s Hunter Biden, it’s a Democrat, so [he’s getting] not just a pass, but total, complete, utter silence from the left.”

Advertisement

So let me make this clear until conservatives give a fuck about a living wage, voting rights for all Americans and not just white folks, Matt Gaetz’s child sex-trafficking case, Marjorie Taylor Greene and the insurrection on Jan. 6, they can miss me with their faux-outrage over a white trust fund adult dropping the N-word.



Let us deal with that as we have many times before, but if they are waiting for us to care, many of us don’t. Most of us are busy exfoliating, drinking water and trying our best to get the Trump stench out of our hair.

