For the second time in three years, the Dallas Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for a potentially lengthy amount of time. Owner Jerry Jones has said Prescott has a chance to make it back in time for the Rams game on October 9th. But with the way the offensive line played Sunday night, why rush him back with Aaron Donald waiting? Quarterback Cooper Rush is slated to start the next three games. But on ESPN First Take, a name was mentioned that could be available if “America’s Team” needed some help – Colin Kaepernick. Anchor Stephen A. Smith floated the idea, but Cowboys great Michael Irvin said, Nah.

From SI:

“Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now,” Irvin said on Monday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, shutting down Stephen A. Smith’s suggestion that the Cowboys give Kaepernick a try in place of the injured Dak Prescott. “Come on, man. Let’s stop all of a sudden thinking we can go resurrect Colin Kaepernick, and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team.”

“I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush,’’ Irvin said. “I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I’m saying.”



Ok, I get it. Yes, Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016 and was recently at a tryout for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. However, I don’t think Stephen A. is saying to sign Kaepernick and immediately start him on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. B ut w ould it hurt for the Cowboys to at least take a look at Kaepernick? A nd if Rush and backup Will Grier don’t work out, then play him?

The Cowboys’ next three games are against the Bengals, the Giants, and the Commanders – two of which are at home. Irvin pointed to the game where Rush started against the Minnesota Vikings and threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a come-from-behind win. That’s all well and fine, but the Cowboys had Amari Cooper. Even with Dak, the Cowboys had only thrown for 134 yards before he hurt his thumb?

Would Jerry make a trade for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo? Unless they are desperate and Prescott misses six-to-eight weeks, I doubt it. This is the same team that started Ben DiNucci. Could Cam Newton be an option? Would Cam be alright knowing he would be a fill-in? Maybe. The Cowboys look to be all in on Cooper Rush, but their problems are even more than the quarterback position.