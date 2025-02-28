How Tupac Shakur and 'Freak-Offs' Factor in the Latest Diddy Lawsuit...Spoiler Alert: It's Disturbing

With less than three months until his highly anticipated criminal trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in headlines after a fresh lawsuit has landed on his jail cell door step. This time, an unnamed, male accuser claims he was hired to participate in the notorious “Freak Off” parties when things turn an even more serious turn.



The lawsuit was filed by John Doe on Wednesday (Feb. 26). The filing, according to TMZ, alleges Doe was sexually assault by Diddy in 2012 after meeting him through a male-companion service, where Doe worked at. During a meeting at a New York City hotel soon after, Diddy allegedly ordered Doe, a male escort, to perform “oral and penetrative sex” on one of Combs’ female companions who was also present.

During the meeting, Doe claims Diddy drugged him using a bottle of water and/or baby oil rubbed on his body, according to the filing. At some point, Doe also says the disgraced rap mogul followed him into a bathroom and “anally sodomized him.” And to keep his mouth shut, Doe said Diddy threatened to send a “Pac hit” out on the alleged victim.

“If I can get Pac hit, what the f**k do you think can happen to you?” Diddy allegedly said, referring to late rapper Tupac’s 1996 murder. More than 10 years after the alleged assault, Doe is suing the business man for sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and for violating laws that protect against sex trafficking and gender-motivated violence, according to USA Today.

In a statement to TMZ, Diddy’s legal team said “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”



Most recently, the rapper alongside Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter were both named in a civil suit accusing the two of a 2000 rape. The case was eventually dismissed with prejudice, The Root previously reported.

Diddy’s lawyers continued with, “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”