In January, the duo had another heated confrontation over Bayless’ tasteless tweet over the on-field collapse Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin suffered on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The tweet Bayless wrote the night of the incident read, “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

On the next morning, Bayless appeared on Undisputed alone, without Sharpe, to address the controversial tweet that got so many people (rightly) angry. When Shannon returned on Wednesday, he said that he disagreed with the Tweet and he hoped that Bayless would take it down. This led to another heated altercation between the two.

In all honesty, I’m surprised that Sharpe has stayed on the show for this long considering the nonsense Bayless often utters as the de-facto leader of Undisputed.

But fans still have no idea what’s in store for the retired football player. He does have a popular podcast and YouTube channel titled Club Shay Shay, but I doubt that will be his only endeavor. What’s in store for the popular television personality?