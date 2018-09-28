Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Sen. Jeff Flake, the spineless Arizona Republican who has mastered the “Look, I’m really conflicted about this decision” face yet votes almost 90 percent of the time with President Trump, was confronted Friday morning by two women claiming to be sexual assault survivors. The confrontation happened shortly after Flake announced he will support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.



Kavanaugh has been accused by at least three women of sexual misconduct. Still Flake, who acted as if he was conflicted, believes Kavanaugh should join the highest court in the land.

Seriously, look at his face below. He’s mastered the forlorn warrior face. He wants everyone to know that though he votes in-line with his party damn near every time, this vote really pains him.

CNN reports that the pump-faking senator, who has publicly bashed the president and members of his own party though almost always votes with them, was stopped by two women while trying to leave a Senate elevator.



Flake had trouble looking the women in the eye and frequently looked at the ground because it’s hard to stand up straight when you don’t have a spine.

“Don’t look away from me. Look at me and tell me that it doesn’t matter what happened to me. That you will let people like that go into the highest court of the land,” one of the women said, CNN reports.

Flake didn’t address the women or respond to their claims, instead he said “thank you” which is arguably even weirder. But we are talking about Jeff Flake.

The Flakiest then told reporters: “I need to go to the hearing. I just issued a statement. I’ll be saying more as well. No, there have been a lot of questions here, and I don’t want to ask you.”

Jeff Flake ain’t shit. This is what he does. The joke was on the people who actually believed that a man whose last name is “Flake” would actually stand up for something. The signs were there the whole time.

Jeff Flake flakes; it’s in his blood.