WATCH: Serena Williams Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of Super Bowl Rehearsals On TikTok

Serena Williams took to TikTok to share a behind-the-scenes look into her Super Bowl LIX appearance. On Sunday (Feb. 9), the tennis legend was a surprise guest at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance.

My Hip-Hop Story: Jeezy Recalls Pioneering Southern Rap, 2Pac, & His Favorite Hip-Hop Videos CC Share Subtitles Off

English My Hip-Hop Story: Jeezy Recalls Pioneering Southern Rap, 2Pac, & His Favorite Music Videos

As Lamar performed his smash hit “Not Like Us,” Williams was seen crip-walking on the field next to his dancers. Not only did she capture the dance made infamous by the Los Angeles Crips in the 1970s, but Drake’s rumored ex also acknowledged one of the most controversial moments in her career.

Advertisement

After winning the gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012, Williams celebrated by doing the crip walk. The moment was quickly met with backlash and the star was accused of glorifying gang culture. However, she was merely honoring Black LA culture.

Advertisement

She explained how this epic cultural moment with Lamar came together in the post’s caption.

Advertisement

“When Kendrick and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,” she wrote.

Williams also shared how excited she was for the opportunity.

Advertisement

“I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it!” she continued.

In the footage, she can be seen with her daughter Alexis Olympia in rehearsals as she practiced her dance moves. Williams then plays with her daughter’s hair during a quick break.

Advertisement

Williams also shows herself practicing with a dance coach on multiple occasions. Later in the clip, Alexis Olympia greets Lamar with her mom. Williams’ sister, Venus, was also present as rehearsals.

Throughout the video, Serena Williams is wearing the bottom half of her Super Bowl outfit: a blue skirt and blue high-top Converse sneakers.

Advertisement

It ends with her walking onto the field Sunday night for Lamar’s performance, which has had the internet talking all week.