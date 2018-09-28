Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Senate Republican leaders have just been strong armed into reopening an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, by—and this might be the best part—REPUBLICANS!

Sen. Jeff Flake caused a huge uproar during the closing minutes of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s meeting to send Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to a full Senate vote. Flake clumsily explained that he would be willing to send the vote to the Senate floor but would be voting “no” on Kavanaugh unless an FBI investigation was conducted.

“I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week in order to let the FBI to do an investigation limited in time and scope,” he said.

Shortly after the committee approved moving Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Senate floor by a vote of 11-10, with senators voting along party lines, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.) and red-state Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) added that they will be joining Flake until a full FBI investigation is conducted.

“The American people have been pulled apart by this entire spectacle and we need to take time to address these claims independently, so that our country can have confidence in the outcome of this vote,” Manchin said in a statement, The Washington Post reports. “It is what is right and fair for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and the American people.”

Because of this, Republican leaders have agreed to reopen an FBI background investigation into Kavanaugh, according to the Post.

It can’t be overstated that Flake’s change of heart and call to his conscience could arguably be attributed to the brave women, reported survivors of sexual assault, who confronted the senator on the elevator.



This news is breaking. Please check back for updates.

