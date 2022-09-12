Almost a month ago, The Root reported about Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s comments about the “candidate quality” Republicans are sending out for the midterm elections in November. Currently, the Democrats are slightly favored to retain their majority and even add a few seats in the process. That could be huge for actions such as codifying abortion rights into law and passing parts of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act. And while the Democrats try to hold on to control of the Senate , Senate Republican Tim Scott (R-SC) is perhaps trying to conjure some optimism regarding the upcoming races.



From Politico:

“The players are on the field. We’re eight weeks away, which is like saying we’re in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter,” Scott told “Fox News Sunday.” “So, the truth is, who we have on the field is who we’re gonna play.”

Well, the Senator is correct in that respect. There’s little you can do to change the candidates you have now. That said, I would feel more secure if I had Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes leading my two-minute drill for a winning score. While Republicans only need to pick up one seat for a majority, they are defending 21. The Ohio Senate race remains very close, Dr. Oz is not helping himself in Pennsylvania, and Herschel Walker is around and saying things in Georgia.

It’s hard to ignore the red flags in front of you, but Sen. Scott stuck to the script. He reiterated his excitement for the current crop of Senate candidates millions of Americans will weigh in on at the polls in a month and a half.

“I’m excited about the candidates that we have overall because I do think it gives us the chance to win back the majority and return to sanity in Washington,” Scott said.