Previously The Root wrote about how Senate Republicans have no plan to present to the American people as to why they should take control after the midterm elections. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t helping matters by thinking people still have stimulus money to spend as inflation remains high. With 21 Republican seats up for election, McConnell is facing the hard realization that he may not be getting the Majority title anytime soon.

As NBC News notes, McConnell is already downplaying thoughts that the Republican party will overcome the 50/50 margin in the Senate, citing candidate quality as one of the reasons. What’s more likely is that House Republicans will take control, McConnell notes. These are the same Republicans who want to establish a “parental bill of rights” as an extension of the anti-Critical Race Theory movement and who want to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland.

From NBC News:

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said in Florence, Kentucky, at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon when asked about his projection for the 2022 election. “Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’re likely to have an extremely close Senate, either our side up slightly or their side up slightly.”

Maybe McConnell looked at his roster, which includes the likes of Georgia Republican candidate Herschel Walker, who once claimed he had a cure for COVID-19, or Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, whose “crudités” shopping fiasco shows he doesn’t know about inflation. A recent poll shows Sen. Marco Rubio down by four points versus his opponent Rep. Val Demings (D-Fl). Of course, everything comes down to who shows up at the ballot box in November, but McConnell’s plan to sit back and wait for Democrats to stumble seems not to be working out well for him.