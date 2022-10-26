On Wednesday (October 26), a woman who says she dated Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker for years shared that he pressured her into having an abortion 30 years ago. Going by the moniker Jane Doe to protect her identity, the woman shared the news during a press conference which she attended virtually. Doe’s voice was heard but her face remained hidden.

Her lawyer, Gloria Allred, read her emotional statement. Doe insisted that she came forward now with these allegations because she was upset at Walker’s hypocrisy:

“He has publicly taken the position that he is about life and against abortion under any circumstance when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it...Herschel Walker is a hypocrite, and he is not fit to be a US Senator. We don’t need people in the US senate who profess one thing and do another. Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one.”



Advertisement

During a campaign event in Georgia before the press conference, Walker claimed that the accusation was untrue. He also stated: “I already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along. And I also want to let you know that I didn’t kill JFK either.”

Walker has consistently said he supports a national ban on abortions with no exceptions. This latest allegation comes on the heels of a different woman who claimed Walker did the same thing to her in 2009. When he saw a copy of the check the first accuser said was a payment for her abortion, Walker admitted it contained his signature on the paper.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Ettitude - 20% Off 20% off bundled bamboo bedding

The brand’s proprietary CleanBamboo is a soft, breathable fabric; their signature sateen is cool to the touch. Take 20% off bundles at Ettitude Advertisement

However, he said he didn’t know what it was for. With the midterm elections so close, we’re eager to see what other bombshells will be exposed.