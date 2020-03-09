Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden for President

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:Cory Booker
Cory BookerJoe Bidenendorsesendorsed
Illustration for article titled Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden for President
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Sen. Cory Booker, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has made it Facebook official and formally endorsed Joe Biden on Monday.

Booker believes that Biden will defeat President Trump and maybe throw him a cabinet position. Sike—we don’t know if Booker wants a cabinet position, but Booker did push a message of unity during his campaign for president and he believes Biden can unify the country.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker wrote on Twitter, the New York Post reports. “@JoeBiden won’t only win—he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us.”

“He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges,” Booker continued. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.”

So for those keeping tabs, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) hasn’t endorsed anyone yet. Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed Biden on Sunday. And everyone else has endorsed Biden—and by everyone else, I mean Democratic candidates who matter. Bernie Sanders has picked up one endorsement from two former presidential candidates and those were from spiritual guru Marianne Williamson and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

