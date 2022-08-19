Although Verzuz as an official entity may be in limbo right now thanks to the hefty $28 million lawsuit against its acquirer Triller, that doesn’t mean artists still aren’t vying to go head- to- head against each other to prove their musical prowess and influence. In fact, we just might be seeing power producers Sean “Diddy/Puff/Puff Daddy/Puffy/Love” Combs and Jermaine Dupri go up against each other soon if they have their way.

According to HipHopDX, the two music moguls broached the topic of a “hit for hit” battle in the same vein as Verzuz during an Instagram Live session on Thursday.

After being prodded by Diddy, Jermaine agreed to the friendly challenge and to set something up in Atlanta. But unlike previous battles where the goal is to outdo the other competitively, this upcoming event will be more so centered around celebrating the history of their respective labels instead.

Advertisement

“Since we ain’t fucking with Verzuz no more ‘cause they fucking around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.”

“Let’s do it,” Jermaine said.

The news of this forthcoming happening comes nearly a year from when Jermaine initially challenged Puff to do a Verzuz last September. When asked back then, Diddy scoffed: “Your arms too short to box with God.”

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

But as exciting as this may be, the future of the real Verzuz battles are up in the air thanks to the legal battle founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and Triller are now embroiled in. As previously reported by The Root, on Thursday, it was revealed that Swizz and Tim were suing Triller for breach of contract, citing the platform’s decision to default on their original acquisition deal and subsequent settlement and payment agreements.

They’re seeking a grand total of $28,095,000 plus attorneys’ fees and costs and pre-judgment interest. Triller is countersuing for $50 million.