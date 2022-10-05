Diddy is tired of the disrespect and jokes that he never pays his artists, specifically addressing one of the rappers who previously was signed with Bad Boy Records, Ma$e.

During his interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Puff attempted to squash the narrative that he steals money from artists signed to his label. Diddy said, “I never took nothing from nobody a day in my life. All I’ve ever given is opportunity and more money than a person was making.”

He continued, “People have this thing called the ‘tap out button.’ When you get to a certain point and the money is running low… you gotta find someone to blame.”

He specifically took aim at Ma$e, who has been critical of Diddy and claims that he was not paid what he deserved while under Bad Boy. He specifically aired his issues with the Bad Boy boss during a July appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Diddy said on The Breakfast Club, “I did one album with Ma$e! One album! How much money do you think I owe this guy? One album, and then he became a fake pastor? And went and conned people? And then y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name?

He continued, “Ma$e owes me $3 million. That’s facts, I got the receipt. Did the [second] album, never delivered. And I’m not going to go back and forth with Ma$e, I’m not going back and forth with nobody. I’ma speak up for myself now.”

There are two sides to every story and it looks like both of these guys have fair grievances. But there is something about these rap labels that is starting to add up. In the past, there have been allegations that artists signed to Birdman’s Cash Money have been ripped off. Similar accusations have been aimed at Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group.

But from the outside looking in, there has always been a history of young artists who have signed music contracts that weren’t beneficial to them in the long run. That could be because they didn’t know the business, did not have a lawyer, or they were just broke.

Ma$e sounds like he falls into one of those categories. Obviously from his point of view, he feels there was more money to be made on his end, but he probably signed a contract that allowed Diddy to be the biggest beneficiary of his music. So yes, technically Diddy did not steal anything from Ma$e, but the Harlem World rapper also has every right to be angry if he feels he wasn’t compensated for the work he put in.