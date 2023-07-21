Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Legal

SCOTUS Ruled In Favor of Protecting Black Alabama Voters — The State GOP Ignored Them

Alabama's Republican-led state legislature proposed a new map with only one majority-Black district. The Supreme Court already told them to draw two.

By
Jessica Washington
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
SELMA, ALABAMA - MARCH 06: People march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge with placards bearing the image of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, for whom the most recent voting rights bill is named, during commemorations for the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” on March 06, 2022 in Selma, Alabama.
SELMA, ALABAMA - MARCH 06: People march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge with placards bearing the image of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, for whom the most recent voting rights bill is named, during commemorations for the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” on March 06, 2022 in Selma, Alabama.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Alabama’s Republican-led state legislature has officially gone rogue. After much anticipation, Alabama released a proposal for its congressional map that appears to directly violate a recent Supreme Court voting rights decision.

Watch
Cheat Sheet: What is Gerrymandering?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, Spills The Tea On Finding Love & Loving Kisses
Yesterday
My Hip-Hop Story: Jason Derulo Shares His G.O.A.T Rapper & Sings Missy Elliot's Praises
Wednesday 2:23PM

To back up a bit, last month, the Supreme Court ruled that Alabama’s legislature violated the rights of Black voters by only drafting one majority Black district. (The state is 27 percent Black). The court ordered the state to redraw its congressional map to include two districts where Black voters were in the majority, “or something quite close to it.”

Advertisement

As simple as this sounds, clearly someone over at the state legislature must have gotten their wires crossed. On Monday, the state legislature released a new map proposal that includes, you guessed it, only one Black majority district.

Throughout the week, there have been several proposed maps, none of which include two majority-Black districts. Alabama Democratic State Representative Chris England tweeted that the latest map proposal, which is being considered today, includes one congressional district that is roughly 51 percent Black and another district that is less than 40 percent Black.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For those doing the math at home, that map is far from the two majority Black districts “or close to it,” mandated by the Supreme Court.

Naturally, voting rights activists and Democrats are not super pleased with the results. Former United States Attorney General Eric Holder called out Republican lawmakers in Alabama in a searing tweet.

“Republicans in Alabama put forth a map that both defies the Supreme Court and minimizes the power of black voters,” wrote Holder. “Arrogance combined with racial animus - too typical of the shameful history of that party in that state. We remain in the fight for fairness.”

Advertisement

Maps like these, diluting the power of Black voters, are hardly novel. Governor Ron DeSantis has waged an all-out war on Black voters through racial gerrymandering in Florida. Voting rights groups sued Florida over their latest map, arguing it was “racially discriminatory.” In Alabama, it seems likely we’ll see litigation challenging the validity of their congressional map.