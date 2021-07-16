Scarface: Damn, It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta...Who Suggested an Innovative Battle Verzuz Ice Cube

On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, the topic of a hypothetical Geto Boys Verzuz N.W.A. event came up, prompting rapper and record producer Scarface to propose a one-on-one battle against Ice Cube. However, Scarface put his creative thinking cap on and came up with something beyond the basic protocol—he proposed a battle with a different twist.

“I’ll do one with Cube on [the] solo [tip],” Scarface said.“I’ll play all my favorite Cube shit, he’ll play all his favorite Face shit. I’ll beat him with that. I’ll kill him with the favorite Cube shit ’cause I got favorite Cube shit that can’t nobody touch.”



Hmmm! Tim and Swizz, you hear that? I would actually be interested to see this “nigga, I can pick your best shit better than you can pick mine” love-fest energy play out. I guess the digital battle co-creators can add that new spin to the ongoing list of wistful matchups—some of which artists suggested to The Root at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet.



It looks like it took Scarface a few months to change his mind because back in November, he was actually about that real rap beef energy tweeting, “I’m not ever gonna do a VS. unless I don’t like the nigga, then I’ll destroy his ass...revisit that catalog again... 1988-2020.”

He even doubled down in a later tweet writing, “You people need to read, I told you I’m not doin’ that shit,” which honestly made me laugh out loud while reading it because that nigga was fed up with y’all asking him over and over!

However, ‘Face’s tune has changed for now. In the recent interview, Scarface also noted that N.W.A. was his favorite rap group of all time. Scarface’s idea is a good one and the vibe would be that of a friendly competition because the two have a mutually respectful relationship, as they’ve been featured on each other’s projects including “Hand of the Dead Body” and “Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It.”



We’ll see what happens!

