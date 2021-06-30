Hey Swizz Beatz and Timbaland—the BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet Stars Have Some Verzuz Matchup Ideas!

Every time there’s a Verzuz match, the Twitter convo inevitably progresses into who the next matchup should be—and often evolves into a whole list of ideal matchups. There are still a whole lot of folks we’d love to see participate in a Verzuz, so The Root hung out at the BET Awards 2021 red carpet and asked the stars their answers!

Remember—when we say “ideal,” we mean your legit fantasy, so the matchups can include folks who are no longer with us. Verzuz is supposed to be about giving flowers and we’ll continue to bestow flowers upon our legends forever.

“One thing you can bet on is me and Tim[baland] are always going to be for the culture,” Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz told The Root in a previous interview.

Since we’re a community and we’re all about contributing to the culture, stars such as Ashanti, Note Marcado, Eva Marcille, Tone Smith, Alex Hibbert, Crystal Hayslett, Rapsody, Amorphous and more chimed in on the hypothetical function!



Missy Elliott was a popular answer of the evening and it’s so difficult to choose a worthy opponent, most of us decided she needs to battle her own persona—Missy/Melissa Verzuz Misdemeanor.



Prince Verzuz Michael Jackson was also a red carpet favorite—wow, imagine the way Instagram, Twitter, and all of Al Gore’s internets would implode if that were to happen! In fact, Eva had a whole production in mind with DJ Cassidy and D-Nice spinning for each person. Swizz and Tim? Pay attention, it’s America’s Next Top Event Producer!

Crystal from Sistas also tried to break the internet with another ideal—Beyoncé Verzuz Jay-Z. Imagine—the lovable shit-talking between the two? YUP.

Alex, of Moonlight and The Chi fame, represented for the new generation, offering up Lil Durk and Lil Baby.

Advertisement

As for Ashanti? “I don’t know—I did one already soooo...” Oop—mic drop!