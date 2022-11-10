Just days before comedian Dave Chappelle is set to hit the stage for his third stint at hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, some writers are reportedly planning to boycott in response to his appearance.

Per Page Six, a handful of staff writers are allegedly opting out of creating content for this episode, with an inside source telling the outlet: “They’re not going to do the show. But none of the actors are boycotting.” This move, of course, might make sense considering the slew of continuous backlash Chappelle received following his transphobic and homophobic comments present in his now infamous Netflix comedy special, The Closer, released last year.

Though they weren’t named specifically as one of the writers who’d be boycotting, SNL scribe Celeste Yim previously expressed their disdain for that type of content, writing in a since-deleted Instagram story post: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”

However, a rep for Chappelle casted doubt on those claims of a boycott, explaining that that energy wasn’t present when the comedian met with writers earlier this week to prepare for Saturday.

“There was no evidence of a boycott,” the rep said. “The room was full of writers. They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it. Dave is looking to have some fun.”

As previously reported by The Root, Chappelle will be hosting for a third time this weekend. Rappers Yasii n Bey and Talib Kweli of Black Star will serve as musical guests. Make sure you set your DVRs (if you want) to catch him on this Saturday’s episode of SNL at 11:30pm ET only on NBC.