Cancel culture loses once again as Dave Chappelle is set to make his return to Saturday Night Live this weekend.



Per Okayplayer, the controversial comedian will be taking the stage for the third time and will be joined by Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli of the rap group Black Star. As previously noted by The Root, the Chappelle, Bey, and Kweli host a popular podcast by the name of The Midnight Miracle and released both their long-awaited sophomore album, No Fear of Time, on the subscription-based podcast platform Luminary back in May. They also released two episodes of their podcast for the very first time on vinyl in August.

Chappelle was most recently seen attending an early screening of Will Smith’s upcoming AppleTV+ film, Emancipation, alongside Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris and more. But he’s undoubtedly been a staple in the news cycle this year alone after he was attacked at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is a Joke festival earlier this spring. The assault came during a time when the comedian was still facing backlash from his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer.

Months later, Chappelle dropped yet another special, titled What’s In A Name?, which boasted footage from a speech he gave during the renaming ceremony at his alma mater, Duke Ellington School of Arts in Washington D.C. and his response to the backlash he received from current students at the school over The Closer. Following that he’d mostly been under the radar, bouncing from city to city with Chris Rock for their joint comedy tour.

Chappelle has long made jokes about felling the ramifications of “cancel culture” but considering his continued success, it doesn’t look like he’s been touched by it at all. Be sure to set your DVRs (if you care) to catch him on this Saturday’s episode of SNL at 11:30pm ET on NBC.