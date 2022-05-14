Sasha and Malia Obama recently reunited at the LAX airport, and now I’m getting a little misty eyed. This past Wednesday, TMZ captured a video of Sasha picking up Malia after her flight into LA, and the two jump and dance before meeting in the middle for a sweet embrace. In the video you can see the videographer approach Malia, whose long blonde braids cover her face. The two are rightfully ignoring the voice as it nears them.

“Excuse me, Mali a,” the cameraman can be heard saying. “Can I just ask you one quick, easy question. You’ve lived on the East Coast, now you live on the West Coast. Which is your favorite coast? Which is the best coast?” The girls continue ignoring him as they load up Sasha’s trunk. #Energy

The sisters get into the car and proceed to pull off to live their best summer lives as the cameraman makes one more attempt at a connection by asking what summer fruits are their favorites. And just when you think they might take pity on him and give him a response, nope! Sasha drives off with her big sis in tow, clutching her fuzzy pink steering wheel. Cause at 20 years old, what other type of steering wheel are you supposed to have?

Advertisement

The former first kids will be making LA their home for the foreseeable future as Malia is now writing for Donald Glover’s hit FX show, “Atlanta.” Back in March it was announced that Glover had recruited the Harvard grad to the series’ writing room after being impressed by her writing skills and work ethic.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover said at the show’s season three premiere. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Baby sis Sasha will be finishing up her own degree at the University of Southern California.

As for the failed TMZ interview attempt, we couldn’t care less if they decide to acknowledge the paparazzi again. We’re just happy to see the two healthy and happy, together. Here’s to an age appropriate hot girl summer, ladies!