It looks like Sasha Obama, the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle, may be dating someone new. The 20-year-old college student has been romantically linked to son of ‘Ray’ actor Clifton Powell, according to a Daily Mail report published Wednesday. The article revealed exclusive photos of the pair taking a romantic stroll in Los Angeles, where Sasha can be seen wearing a purple skirt and matching crop top. The former first daughter transferred to USC last fall from the University of Michigan.

This revelation comes right after former First Lady confirmed on the Ellen Show that both of her daughters are dating. When the talk show host remarked that Malia and Sasha first came to her show in 2008 to see the Jonas Brothers, the Becoming author reflected on just how much her children have grown since then.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.” Clifton Powell Jr.’s father is the esteemed Hollywood actor, who has also been in other classic films such as House Party, Menace II Society, Dead Presidents and Rush Hour. Powell also appeared in television shows including Roc, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show and The Last O.G.

Powell Jr., 24, is a former college basketball player who received a full four-year scholarship at the University of California Santa Barbara. However, he decided to forgo college and pursue a career in Hollywood instead. The 6'5" athlete is now working as a commercial director. A few of his past clients include: Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Nike, Peleton, NBA and NFL.



While Sasha is enjoying her newfound romance, sister Malia is rumored to still be dating British boyfriend Rory Farquharson. The pair met at Harvard where she enrolled in 2017.