Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s entire Alaskan house—you know the one where she can see Russia from her front yard—is made of glass. So as the old proverb goes: Never throw stones when you’re dumb as a goddamn rock.



But when has that ever stopped Sarah Palin?

On Tuesday, Palin was attempting to post a story to Twitter that called rising Democratic star and overall goddess of politics Stacey Abrams a “literal loser.” And because Twitter is a computer-based application that requires some motor skills, Palin posted the headline in the message implying that she too was calling Abrams a “literal loser.”

Well, obviously being Sarah Palin and calling someone a loser didn’t sit well with Twitter who quickly reminded her that her only winning attribute in life is losing.

In a now deleted tweet (the Internet keeps everything) Palin tweeted:

Advertisement

And the internet quickly reminded Sarah Palin that she’s in fact Sarah Palin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yeah, Twitter wanted no parts of Palin’s fuckshit.