White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is confusing. I don’t know if “Suckabee” is a shameless liar who’d do anything to keep her job and in the good graces of her orange master or if she honestly believes the bullshit that is coming out of her mouth.



On Friday, amid news reports that a white nationalist member of the Coast Guard had amassed an arsenal and had a reported kill list of Democratic targets and members of the media, Suckabee said in front of Satan and err’body that President Trump has done nothing but condemn violence.

“I certainly don’t think that the president, at any point, has done anything but condemn violence against journalists or anyone else,” Sanders said to members of the media, Newsweek reports. “In fact, every single time something like this happens, the president is typically one of the first people to condemn the violence, and the media is the first people to blame the president.

“We should all join together and start condemning the violence, whether it’s against members of the media, whether it’s against Democrats, Republicans, any person in this country. That is unacceptable, and that’s why every time it comes up we have been consistent and repeatedly said that we condemn violence in all forms.”

Ok, I’m not confused anymore, Suckabee is aligned in the president’s mission and is complicit in spinning his divisive rhetoric into more palatable sound bites. While it sounds good to claim that the president has never condoned violence, the truth, which doesn’t live in the White House, is that the president is at the forefront of calling for violence against his detractors. Trump often encourages the band of deplorables who follow him to his mindless rallies to “rough up” people who interrupt his speeches.

He also praised punk-ass Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) for body-slamming a reporter.

“Never wrestle him, you understand that?” Trump said at a rally. “Any guy who can do a body slam is my kind of guy.”

Here’s a mashup of all the times that Trump has called for violence.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Christopher P. Hasson, 49, had a hit list of individuals to target, as well as a drafted message about planning a biological attack to kill as many people as possible. On the hit list were New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Van Jones, MSNBC hosts Chris Hayes and Joe Scarborough and John Podesta, and the former campaign chair of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, among others. “The defendant is a domestic terrorist bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect governmental conduct,” prosecutors stated in court documents.

Suckabee knows exactly what she’s doing and is as bad, if not worse, than her orange master, who commands her to spout this bullshit. The White (Nationalist) House has an allergy to the truth. They play to one group of people—the group that actually believes as they do and is willing to take up arms to protect their beliefs—beliefs that the White House not only massages but emboldens.

And Suckabee is on the frontline.