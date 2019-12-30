Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Either there is an equal amount of scummy people taking a new Gallup poll or Russians have hacked the results to inflate President Trump’s ego, as he has allegedly tied former President Barack Obama as the most admired man of 2019.



I mean, one of these guys is the president and the other is living his best retired life, yet somehow both men have tied for most admired, which proves that there must be a glitch in the matrix because former President Obama tying his shoe is more admirable than Trump’s first years in office.



According to Gallup News, this is Barack Obama’s 12th time winning such honors, while it’s President Squidward Q. Tentacles’ first time finding his name atop a poll that wasn’t connected to the words “Americans happy about impeachment proceedings.

Oh, and you know who didn’t tie with Melania Trump? Former first lady Michelle Obama, who took the most admired woman title for the second year in a row.



From Gallup News:



Each year since 1948, Gallup has asked Americans to name, in an open-ended fashion, which man and woman living anywhere in the world they admire most. This year’s results are based on a Dec. 2-15 poll. Americans’ choice for most admired man this year is sharply divided along party lines: 41% of Democrats name Obama, while 45% of Republicans choose Trump. Relatively few Democrats choose Trump and relatively few Republicans pick Obama, while independents’ choices are divided about equally between the two men. After Obama and Trump, no other man was mentioned by more than 2% of respondents. The remainder of the top 10 for men this year includes former President Jimmy Carter, businessman Elon Musk, philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Rep. Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama, and investor Warren Buffett.

Gallup notes that the current president usually owns the top slot in these polls unless they fucking suck at being president, which is what happened to Trump in both 2017 (36% approval rating) and 2018 (40%). Despite being an impeached president whose administration dresses up as masked vigilante Rorschach when not in the office, Trump is somehow more popular than previous years with a 45% job approval rating. So the current president still must be reminded that even on his best days, he can’t outdo the former president, who is currently shopping the closing sales at Barney s and waving at the people who love him without Russian interference.

